Ranking the chances of the participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match from worst to best

WWE does its best to stack the Elimination Chamber match with star power every year. In one recent year, both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in the legendary stipulation. Last year's contest featured Drew McIntyre (who won), LA Knight, Lashley, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens.

CM Punk, John Cena, and Damian Priest will join The Scottish Warrior, Rollins, and Paul in this year's iteration of the match. Many ongoing angles have already started the build for potential showdowns at WrestleMania 41.

Some performers have better odds than others of winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. Their odds are ranked here from the worst chance of winning to the best chance.

#6. Damian Priest is on a quest for another major title

Damian Priest may have won the World Heavyweight title last year, but his odds of earning another title match in April are slim. He moved to SmackDown last month and has already established himself as a potential challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While The Archer of Infamy is over with the crowd, the stars ahead of him have bigger angles already in the works. This isn't to say he isn't deserving in his own right.

Priest has had confrontations with McIntyre and Jacob Fatu in recent weeks and if WWE wants to go for a shock win like the Rumble, Priest would probably be the most likely contender.

#5. Logan Paul joined RAW in 2025

Due to his quick transition to the sport and innate unlikeability, WWE likes to include Logan Paul in big spots. The YouTube sensation is great for generations with shorter attention spans and is a recognizable character even beyond wrestling.

The Maverick repeatedly echoes the sentiment that he "works smarter, not harder." Even if that's true, he should be nowhere near a major title program. Other stars tell better stories and have dedicated their entire careers to wrestling.

Paul competed in the Chamber match last year and will most likely have a viral moment or two during the clash again. A spot during the match or a surprise elimination could set up his WrestleMania match. With the huge names locked inside the Chamber, Paul's chances of winning are certainly unlikely.

#4. Drew McIntyre has won the Elimination Chamber twice

McIntyre converted last year's Elimination Chamber win into a five-minute run as World Heavyweight Champion. He bested Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 and proceeded to celebrate in CM Punk's face (Punk did guest commentary).

The Scottish Warrior's actions caused Punk to retaliate and attack him, leading to Priest cashing in Money in the Bank. McIntyre also won last year's Money in the Bank. He's been on fire but threw away both opportunities last year.

The former WWE Champion winning would make sense due to his recent interactions with Cody Rhodes. Despite those teases, other competitors have better chances of winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

#3. Seth Rollins performs with or without a title

Seth Rollins entered WrestleMania 40 as champion but unfortunately left the spectacle without his title. Part of the reason for his defeat was him overextending himself to help Rhodes combat the Bloodline. Everything worked out for Cody but not for The Visionary.

Rollins has a built-in angle with The American Nightmare as he put over the returning star in all three of their showdowns. Rhodes also owes Rollins for helping him finish his story last year.

These facts and more give The Architect strong odds of winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Revisiting his earlier feud with Cody would be money, but his odds are lower than the top two stars since he was a champion at last year's Show of Shows.

#2. CM Punk wants a WrestleMania main event

CM Punk or John Cena could have won the Royal Rumble instead of Jey Uso. However, WWE went with The Yeet Master, so now the two legends must find their spots at WrestleMania 41.

With The Best in the World still looking for his WrestleMania main event, winning the Elimination Chamber match makes a ton of sense. Rhodes and Punk had two intense exchanges in promos ahead of the last two Royal Rumbles.

Both men carve opponents up on the mic and their exchanges would certainly be worthy of the main event spot in Las Vegas. If someone else in the Chamber match wasn't working the final WrestleMania of his career, Punk would have the best chance of winning.

#1. Factoring in John Cena's Retirement Tour

Some rumors have claimed that John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes in his final WrestleMania appearance. This would make sense due to Cena's loyalty to WWE and willingness to put people over in his recent appearances.

The story of trying to win the record-breaking 17th title is also worthy of The Grandest Stage of Them All, so it shouldn't be a surprise he has the best odds. Just because he wins the Elimination Chamber doesn't mean he'll necessarily beat Cody.

With the current stories being told and ancillary characters around the other stars, the 16-time Champ has the best odds to win at Elimination Chamber. If he doesn't, expect a shocking attack/elimination to set up his WrestleMania match.

