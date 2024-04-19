3-time champion expected to return to WWE for the first time in four years - Reports

The landscape of WWE is set to change further in the coming months as the company will be heading outside of the United States to host PLEs. However, a recent report states that former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Erick Rowan is expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

A few years ago, Erick Rowan was released from WWE due to budget cuts after a run on Monday Night RAW. Last year, the former SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion made a one-off appearance for the company during Bray Wyatt's tribute show on Friday Night SmackDown in August 2023.

Unfortunately, the star, at the time, didn't sign a new deal as a full-time performer. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company did not confirm Erick Rowan's signing, but they are expecting him to return to the promotion.

This report came in after he canceled all of his upcoming dates and stated contractual obligations as the reason for doing so. If the star does return to the Stamford-based promotion, he could pair up with Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy. It will be interesting to see what Erick RebBeard does next in his career.

Erick Rowan wants to face major WWE star

Gunther established himself as a major force in the company following his move to WWE's main roster in 2022. The former Intercontinental Champion was not pinned on the main roster for almost two years before Sami Zayn broke the streak at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

The star is currently away from weekly television after losing the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, several stars from across the globe have expressed their interest in facing The Ring General, including Erick Rowan.

Earlier this year, Rowan on X (formerly Twitter) expressed his interest in facing Gunther. The star tweeted it after The Ring General successfully defended his title against Jey Uso in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

"I’ll say it again I want to fight @Gunther_AUT."

Rowan hasn't been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2020 when he was released after WrestleMania 36. It will be interesting to see if Erick Rowan returns to WWE as a full-time performer in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Erick Rowan? Sound off using the discuss button.

