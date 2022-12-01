30-plus-year WWE veteran was reportedly not part of Survivor Series WarGames production team

This past Saturday, WWE showcased the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. However, Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was reportedly absent from the show.

Dunn has been with the company since 1984 and has been the director of all programming since 1993. All episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and premium live events are predominantly broadcast under his creative vision.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, Dunn did not oversee the direction of Survivor Series WarGames. Instead, another veteran employee, Brian Fadem, ran the show.

"WWE held with Survivor Series WarGames event on Saturday, and they had a lot going on. The company was also missing a tenured member of the staff, because Kevin Dunn was not there." (H/T Ringside News)

Kevin Dunn was a heavily favored production team member in Vince McMahon's regime. After Triple H took over as the new head of creative, many questioned Dunn's future with the company. However, The Game quashed the speculation in an interview before SummerSlam 2022.

Triple H and WWE are in a great position after Survivor Series WarGames

In what has been a hectic year for the company, things seem to be leveling out now for the roster and its Chief Content Officer.

Speaking at Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference, Triple H touted the company's many achievements during the 36th edition of the historic show.

"It was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Survivor Series of all time," said Triple H. (H/T WWE)

The main event of Survivor Series WarGames saw Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, defeat the team of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, and Kevin Owens in a hellacious WarGames Match. Fans are now excited about what the company has to offer on the Road to WrestleMania.

How would you rate Survivor Series WarGames from 1 to 10? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes