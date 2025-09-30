31-year-old star failed to impress WWE - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:56 GMT
Shawn Michaels on NXT! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Shawn Michaels on NXT! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE is heading to Australia for Crown Jewel in Perth. Meanwhile, a new report surfaced that indicated that the management wasn't impressed with a particular talent. The star in question was Edris Enofe.

Ad

Edris Enofe became the talk of the town when he announced on his social media that he was parting ways with the promotion. The 31-year-old star had a four-year tenure on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative regime and primarily worked in the tag team division alongside Malik Blade.

Earlier this year, he started his journey as a singles performer and moved to Evolve, where he tried to find his place on the roster. Unfortunately, he's now leaving the Stamford-based promotion, and there's a possible reason behind his exit from the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the 31-year-old star has an impressive physique, but he failed to impress the management backstage. Moreover, Meltzer stated that the fact that they stopped using him on television indicated that the management had no plans for him.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Moreover, the rising star mainly got his start in the Stamford-based promotion, and there was no indication of a main roster call-up. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Edris Enofe in the industry.

A female star is also leaving WWE

Shawn Michaels has his hands full as the creative head of the developmental brand, but there are a few names that are leaving the Stamford-based promotion who primarily work for NXT and Evolve.

Ad

Before Edris Enofe's announcement, Jazmyn Nyx also revealed that she won't be re-signing with the promotion and is set to leave WWE. The announcement came a day after she was removed from Fatal Influence on WWE NXT.

While Nyx cited her reason to be financial, Enfoe, in his post, stated that he's ready to take a chance on himself as a performer. It'll be interesting to see what's next for both stars outside the Stamford-based promotion.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications