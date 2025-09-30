31-year-old star failed to impress WWE - Reports

WWE is heading to Australia for Crown Jewel in Perth. Meanwhile, a new report surfaced that indicated that the management wasn't impressed with a particular talent. The star in question was Edris Enofe.Edris Enofe became the talk of the town when he announced on his social media that he was parting ways with the promotion. The 31-year-old star had a four-year tenure on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative regime and primarily worked in the tag team division alongside Malik Blade.Earlier this year, he started his journey as a singles performer and moved to Evolve, where he tried to find his place on the roster. Unfortunately, he's now leaving the Stamford-based promotion, and there's a possible reason behind his exit from the company.According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the 31-year-old star has an impressive physique, but he failed to impress the management backstage. Moreover, Meltzer stated that the fact that they stopped using him on television indicated that the management had no plans for him.Moreover, the rising star mainly got his start in the Stamford-based promotion, and there was no indication of a main roster call-up. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Edris Enofe in the industry.A female star is also leaving WWEShawn Michaels has his hands full as the creative head of the developmental brand, but there are a few names that are leaving the Stamford-based promotion who primarily work for NXT and Evolve.Before Edris Enofe's announcement, Jazmyn Nyx also revealed that she won't be re-signing with the promotion and is set to leave WWE. The announcement came a day after she was removed from Fatal Influence on WWE NXT.While Nyx cited her reason to be financial, Enfoe, in his post, stated that he's ready to take a chance on himself as a performer. It'll be interesting to see what's next for both stars outside the Stamford-based promotion.