31-year-old star to wrestle in their first match on WWE SmackDown in nearly 50 days - Reports

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is likely to see the return of a 31-year-old star to action after nearly 50 days, if a new report is to be believed.

The star in question is Shotzi, who was last seen in action at Sunday's house show. Despite being a part of the blue brand, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has not wrestled on the show since September 8 when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to defeat Bayley and Iyo Sky. Shotzi was involved in a feud with Damage CTRL for a while and even defeated the Role Model in her last singles match on SmackDown.

According to wrestling insider @BoozerRasslin, the star will be in action on tonight's show. She is slated to face one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green. Chelsea recently completed 100 days as the tag team champion during which she has teamed up with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven.

Shotzi has also appeared on NXT in the last few weeks. She defeated Kiana James a couple of weeks back and also co-hosted the Halloween Havoc edition of the WWE's third brand.

