33-year-old WWE referee could make a stunning return as a wrestler after competing under a mask - Reports

A WWE referee, now just 33 years old, could be in the mix to make a stunning return as a wrestler. A new update has revealed what her future status looks like in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

WWE referee Jessika Carr made her in-ring return on February 21 after a whopping 2863 days at an EVOLVE show, which instantly led to speculation that she could be making a full-time return as a wrestler.

During a Fightful Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp reported that while the 33-year-old is still expected to remain a referee in WWE, it may not be the last time we see her wrestling.

"As of now, Jessika Carr is still expected to remain a referee. I’m told this may not be the last time we see her wrestling, though.”

This is certainly exciting news to hear because nothing like this has ever happened before.

WWE filed an interesting trademark, and its purpose was finally revealed

In February, it was reported that WWE had filed a trademark for "Kalyx." While many believed it was for the popular NXT star Sol Ruca, whose real name is Calyx, it turned out to be for Jessika Carr in an in-ring capacity.

Carr made history by becoming the first full-time female referee since Rita Chatterton, and her return to in-ring competition is an unprecedented move. There has never been anything like this before, and if the company found any interest in a future angle, it would also mark the first time a referee would hold such importance in any storyline capacity.

There will be a portion of fans who would be interested in seeing such an angle happen as it has never happened before, but at the same time, there's also the fact that she is a referee and is very good at her job.

Only time will tell what the future holds for her in-ring career. Her appearances at Evolve appear to be a case of her dipping her toes into the water on a smaller, low-pressure stage to see what may come of it. In a way, this is her developmental phase.

