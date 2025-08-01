35-year-old WWE star impresses CW - Reports

WWE's developmental system is always focused on creating the superstars of tomorrow. The CW Network has been extremely impressed with one name in particular.Ethan Page changed the landscape of the developmental brand when he appeared out of nowhere and signed with the Stamford-based promotion. The 35-year-old star became the fastest name to ever win the NXT Championship following his debut in the company.He's currently ruling the division as the NXT North American Champion, which received an upgrade under his reign. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the network loves All Ego and wants the promotion to use him as much as possible.The current North American Champion impressed the officials at the network with his recent promotional work as a WWE representative at NASCAR. Moreover, the networks love how he does media, which is why the 35-year-old star is in great demand.WWE discussed the idea of Ethan Page joining a major faction - ReportsSeth Rollins left WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas with a win over Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, he didn't leave alone, as he gained Paul Heyman as his new ally, who betrayed The Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint during the match.Rollins and Heyman later began to recruit superstars to their cause, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined the fray. Regardless, the faction wasn't complete, as it didn't have a name, and more members were seemingly needed going forward.According to a previous report from Bodyslam.net, management discussed the idea of Ethan Page and Ricky Saints joining the faction under Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's guidance. Unfortunately, the idea was filled with issues, as Page and Saints were feuding for the North American Championship at the time.After Seth Rollins' injury, it seems like the faction won't be adding any new members for a while. It'll be interesting to see when Page and Saints make their way to WWE's main roster.