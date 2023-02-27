36-year-old WWE star was supposed to headline one night of WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns main eventing both - Reports

WrestleMania 39 is nearly a month away, and the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is set. However, reports have indicated that this match was not a part of WWE's original plans. Seth Rollins was initially considered to feature in the show's main event.

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having held both belts simultaneously since WrestleMania 38 last April. While the SmackDown performer's star power has been elevated by holding the two titles, RAW has missed out heavily on having a consistent world champion.

According to Fightful Select, WWE planned for Roman Reigns to lose one of the belts ahead of 'Mania. The rumored angle could have allowed Cody Rhodes to face off against either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre.

"Cody was listed as an option for both of them, with "TBA/Cody Rhodes vs. Roman" being set as a Universal Championship match, and Rollins vs. Rhodes/Drew for the WWE Championship." (H/T GiveMeSport)

The possible reason why WWE chose to deviate from these plans was because The Rock could not confirm his participation in The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Rollins looks set to lock horns with Logan Paul at the mega event.

WWE Hall of Famer picks Roman Reigns as his wrestler of the year

With 2022 in the rearview mirror, many have been picking their best performers over the last 12 months. Many fans and wrestling legends have The Tribal Chief at the top of their list due to his remarkable run as world champion.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T picked the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as his wrestler of the year.

"My Male Wrestler of the Year - Roman Reigns," said Booker T. (0:11 - 0:16)

Despite working a limited schedule in 2022, Roman Reigns still carries himself as the biggest star in WWE. Moreover, he has been part of arguably the best storyline of the year in the Sami Zayn-Bloodline saga.

