37-year-old WWE star could return to action soon after getting suspended last year - Report

WWE is set to embark upon a new era as we approach the WrestleMania season. The company's RAW roster could receive a boost as a recent report indicates that Matt Riddle could soon make his return.

The 37-year-old was last seen in action in December last year when he was taken out by Solo Sikoa on the red brand. It was later revealed that Riddle was suspended due to a violation of the company's wellness policy and was sent to rehab.

While Riddle's suspension ended more than a month ago, he is yet to return to action. However, that could change in the upcoming weeks as Xero News reported that the former United States Champion is slated to return to the squared circle soon.

Xero News @NewsXero WWE have been told Randy Orton is near to a return now

Could be as Soon as Raw After Mania

It was reported a while back that WWE currently has no plans for Matt Riddle's return, so it's likely that the 37-year-old will make a comeback after WrestleMania season. RAW after WrestleMania is usually full of surprises, presenting Triple H with the perfect opportunity to bring back the Original Bro.

Riddle was seen sporting a new look last month.

Randy Orton is also expected to make his WWE return soon

Matt Riddle might not be the only former champion to make his return after WrestleMania 39. The Original Bro's former tag partner, Randy Orton, is also reportedly slated to resume action in the near future.

Randy's last match in WWE was alongside Riddle as the duo took on The Usos in a 'Winner Takes All' match for the tag team titles. After losing the RAW Tag Team Championships to Jimmy and Jey Uso, RK-Bro was brutally attacked by The Bloodline in a post-match beatdown.

While that was the Viper's last outing inside the squared circle, Riddle continued to fight The Bloodline on his own. The Original Bro even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but was unable to usurp the Tribal Chief. One can expect the duo to go after the heel faction upon their return.

