4-time champion officially re-signs with WWE; currently waiting for his return on TV - Reports

Former United States Champion Carlito reportedly officially re-signed with WWE.

Carlito joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. About a year later, he made his main roster debut. Over the next six years, the 44-year-old won the Intercontinental Title, United States Championship, WWE Tag Team Title, and World Tag Team Championship. However, he was released in May 2010 due to violating the company's Wellness Program.

Over the past few years, Carlito made sporadic WWE appearances. His last one came earlier this year when he helped Bad Bunny in his match against Damian Priest at Backlash. Since then, rumors have suggested he had re-signed with the Stamford-based company. The former Intercontinental Champion also pulled out from independent shows amid these speculations.

Nevertheless, Carlito has yet to make his return on TV. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the former United States Champion's situation, confirming that he had signed a contract with WWE and is still waiting to make his televised return under Triple H's creative leadership.

Carlito requested his release multiple times from WWE

Before getting fired in 2010, Carlito requested his release three times, as he revealed in an interview with the Attitude Era Podcast. However, he was convinced by Vince McMahon himself to stay in the company.

During the same interview, Carlito dubbed McMahon a "genius."

"Yeah, I requested to leave three times. No, it just shows you why Vince is a genius. You go in there with a mindset, 'yeah, I'll get out of here' or whatever, and you leave there, you know, you just, you know, everything they're doing is wrong, everything I'm saying is right, you know, they'd sell you this thing and then as soon as you walk out the office and close the door you're like, 'Oh, wait a minute. Oh, man, they got me.' Yeah, you're going to some kind of mental twilight zone, you know what I mean? I mean this shows you what a genius Vince McMahon is," he said.

