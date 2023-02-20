4-time women's champion's WWE status revealed - Reports

WWE has often relied on superstars of the past and legends to boost their weekly shows from time to time. The company did so yet again when former Divas Champion Beth Phoenix wrestled for the first time in over a year at Elimination Chamber 2023. Meanwhile, her potential status on the current roster has now been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, The Glamazon is listed as "unassigned" to either RAW or SmackDown on WWE's internal documents. Since returning at Royal Rumble 2023, she has appeared on the red brand alongside her husband, Edge.

At Elimination Chamber, Edge and Beth Phoenix teamed up to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The 3-time WWE women's champion wiped out The Eradicator with a Glam Slam on the floor and then joined The Rated-R Superstar to drop Finn Balor with a Shatter Machine for the win.

Prior to her bout in Montreal, her last match came at Royal Rumble in 2022. She teamed up with Edge to defeat The Miz and Maryse. Considering her stature and star power, it will be fun to see her back in the Stamford-based company as a full-time superstar.

WWE legend Beth Phoenix paid tribute to WCW legend Bull Nakano

Wrestlers often take advantage of major events to pay tribute to the legends of the wrestling business. Beth Phoenix did the same after her match against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Taking to Instagram, the Hall of Famer posted a picture of herself side-by-side with a picture of Bull Nakano, also known as Keiko Nakano. Phoenix's face paint was similar to that of Nakano, who was lauded for breaking international barriers and bringing the "beauty and brutality of Japanese women's wrestling to America."

"Bull Nakano broke international barriers to bring the beauty and brutality of Japanese women’s wrestling to America. We will always remember you because you’ll always be a part of us. @wwe," Beth Phoenix said.

Beth Phoenix initially exited the company in 2012. Her last match came on RAW against AJ Lee, which she won, but in kayfabe, she was fired by Vickie Guerrero for poor performance. The 2017 Hall of Famer inductee later revealed that she left as she was frustrated with how women were viewed in the company.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes