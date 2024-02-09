4-time WWE champion is expected to return soon - Reports

The landscape of WWE is in constant flux on The Road to WrestleMania 40 after the recent kickoff event ahead of SmackDown. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that a former four-time champion is expected to return relatively soon to the promotion.

Last year, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai was injured during a title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Friday Night SmackDown in May 2023. However, Kai has been seen as an on-screen personality after IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Earlier this month, she was seen working on the promotional material for WrestleMania 40. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former two-time WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is slated to return relatively soon.

"Kai should be returning relatively soon."

Recently, Kai provided an update regarding her injury after Bayley left Damage CTRL and chose to face IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40.

Dakota Kai initially wanted 31-year-old WWE star in Damage CTRL

Last year, Kairi Sane and Asuka joined Damage CTRL after Crown Jewel 2023, and the faction became stronger than before. This was the first time the group added new members after its formation in 2022.

However, another superstar was the first choice of the group during its initial year. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Dakota Kai revealed that they initially wanted Alba Fyre in their group:

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that."

Fyre did join the main roster alongside Isla Dawn during the 2023 annual Draft. It will be interesting to see what role Kai will play in the storyline between IYO SKY and Bayley heading into WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comment section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE