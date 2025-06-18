4-time WWE champion injured during recent show - Reports

A former WWE champion reportedly sustained an injury during the latest edition of NXT. The star, now signed to TNA Wrestling, competed in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the show.

According to a recent report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, TNA star Elijah (fka Elias in WWE) injured his left arm when he had an awkward landing while attempting his version of The Undertaker's iconic Old School. Although the nature and the severity of the injury were unknown, Alvarez suspected that it could have been an elbow injury or a torn triceps.

Following his departure from the Stamford-based company, Elijah returned to the independent scene before signing a deal with TNA Wrestling earlier this year. He has become an integral part of the promotion and even challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship last month at Against All Odds. Unfortunately, he could not defeat the NXT star for the title.

Last night on NXT, the four-time WWE 24/7 Champion teamed up with Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs to take on Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and Wes Lee in a Six-Man Tag Team match. In a surprising finish to the bout, Yoshiki pinned the TNA World Champion to secure a win for his team.

Elijah shares his take on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's heel turn

During his time in WWE, Elijah was part of a memorable segment that featured John Cena's appearance as the Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35. The Cenation Leader confronted the former Elias, hurled insults at him, and took him out.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the 37-year-old stayed in character to talk about the 17-time WWE World Champion's heel turn. Elijah claimed that everyone hated him for his efforts to expose The Cenation Leader over the years. He opined that there was a deeper reason behind the veteran's change in character that has yet to be revealed.

"I've been exposing him for years. Everybody hated me for it. All of a sudden, it all makes sense. You know what I mean? Yeah, of course, the WrestleMania [35] moment, that was fantastic, and now John [Cena] all of a sudden, right, for whatever reason, he hates everybody, and it was a big scam—I don't know. I think there's something a little bit deeper going on there. Maybe that will get revealed at some point," Elias said. [From 01:08 to 01:32]

You can check out the video below for Elijah's comments:

It will be interesting to see if Elijah comes face-to-face with John Cena during the latter's ongoing Farewell Tour.

