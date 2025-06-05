"I've been exposing him for years", "Big scam" - Former WWE star goes off on John Cena's current run

John Cena's current WWE run has been full of twists and turns, even seeing him claim a record-breaking 17th world title. Recently, former WWE star Elias (Elijah in TNA) commented on The Franchise Player's newfound villainous persona.
After turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Cenation Leader dethroned Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He has since successfully defended the title against Randy Orton at the Backlash PLE and defeated R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Elijah recalled years of personal efforts to expose the Last Real Champion, which had previously drawn widespread disapproval. For those unaware of their history, the two superstars had a massive moment at WrestleMania 35, where Cena returned as the Dr. of Thuganomics, delivering both a verbal and physical assault on Elias.
The TNA star suggested that there was a deeper, unrevealed reason behind John Cena's sudden change in character.
"I've been exposing him for years. Everybody hated me for it. All of a sudden, it all makes sense. You know what I mean? Yeah, of course, the WrestleMania [35] moment, that was fantastic, and now John [Cena] all of a sudden, right, for whatever reason, he hates everybody, and it was a big scam—I don't know. I think there's something a little bit deeper going on there. Maybe that will get revealed at some point," Elias said. [From 01:08 to 01:32]
You can watch the full interview below:
John Cena is set for a blockbuster match at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event
The next WWE PLE is Money in the Bank, set to take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025. The Cenation Leader will be in action, participating in a blockbuster tag team match.
The team of John Cena and Logan Paul will square off against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at MITB. This contest was officially announced after The American Nightmare returned at Saturday Night's Main Event.
It will be exciting to see if the Last Real Champion secures another win on his Farewell Tour this Saturday.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!