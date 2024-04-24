44-year-old veteran rejected new entrance before massive WWE return - Reports

Before a certain WWE Superstar made his massive return at the 2023 Survivor Series, a brand-new theme song was ready for him. However, according to a new report, the 44-year-old star wasn't feeling it and shut down the idea in no time.

Randy Orton was on the shelf for almost eighteen months due to a back injury. He returned at last year's Survivor Series and joined the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to defeat the Judgment Day faction and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match.

Back in December 2023, there was a buzz about changing The Viper's entrance "Voices." Following a chat with WWE's upper management, Orton scrapped the plan. It wasn't even the new version with a different band (Rev Theory) – that one didn't even make it past the first listen because it barely had music or lyrics.

As per Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Randy Orton wasn't feeling the new song produced by Def Rebel and he gave a thumbs down just after a few minutes of listening.

Below is an excerpt from the report:

"But it was supposed to be a Def Rebel-produced remix of Voices. I saw someone say on Twitter as well. Randy probably turned around and said that does 'work for me, brother.' That's essentially what happened. Randy was not having that theme." (via Wrestling News)

Former WWE Superstar credits Randy Orton for teaching him main event education

The former World Champion Jinder Mahal was recently released by the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2017, The Modern Day Maharaja defeated The Apex Predator to capture the WWE Title. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Mahal spoke about the knowledge he learned from Randy Orton during their rivalry.

The 37-year-old star praised AJ Styles and The Viper for teaching him how to work his magic in the main event and helped him calm his nerves:

"I never worked it, the WWE main event style is different. The pacing, Randy so over, AJ, these guys are so over, you don't need to rush, they do a big kick out and you can take your time to react. I don't know, just sometimes when you wrestle other guys lower on the card as I was myself, we got to do so much to like try to get a reaction and we kind of, I don't know, we plan too much of the match. But like with those guys is completely relaxed. Just like in the moment, listen to the crowd."

Watch the full video below:

The Viper has been off TV since he failed to capture the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. Fans are excited to see what the future holds for the 44-year-old veteran ahead of his return.

