5-time world champion produced the John Cena vs Austin Theory match at WrestleMania 39

The producer for the US title match between John Cena and Austin Theory has been revealed.

Cena and Theory fought for the United States title in the opening match WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The back-and-forth ended with Theory controversially retaining his title belt. Nevertheless, Theory defeated Cena on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

As per Fightful Select, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Adam Pearce was the producer for the United States Championship at 'Mania.

John Cena has massive respect for Austin Theory in real life

Austin Theory grew up idolizing John Cena. He was a big Cena fan while growing up and defeating Cena at WrestleMania 39 must have been a surreal experience for him. Last year, Theory took a shot at Cena and the WWE legend had a wholesome response to the same:

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃"

One wonders what's next for Cena after the big loss. As for the match, Adam Pearce certainly did an incredible job of producing it. Many fans were unhappy with the way Theory won, but it did fit his character as a cheating villain who can go to great lengths to pick up a victory.

What did you think of the Cena-Theory showdown?

