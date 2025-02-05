5-time WWE champion set to return to RAW; potential reunion revealed

WWE is officially on The Road to WrestleMania 41. This is the busiest time of the year for the largest wrestling company in the world which usually brings swerves, surprises, debuts, and in-ring returns. Sources have now provided a major update on plans for a top champion set to return in the near future.

Tyler Bate has been on the shelf since suffering a torn pectoral muscle during the July 2, 2024 edition of WWE NXT. The 27-year-old teamed with Pete Dunne for an 11-minute win over Hank and Tank that night. Bate underwent surgery the following week, and word came down last month on how the inaugural and final NXT UK Champion was close to returning.

The Iron Master is penciled in for a return to the ring later this month. PWInsider adds that current plans call for Bate to return to the RAW brand, where he and Dunne, as New Catch Republic, have been since the 2024 Draft.

Bate has been medically cleared to compete. He is currently scheduled to return to in-ring action as early as the February 24 RAW episode from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, which is the red brand's Elimination Chamber go-home show.

The future of New Catch Republic is up in the air ahead of Bate's return. The UK veterans were pushed at the time of Bate's injury, but now The Bruiserweight is on RAW as a heel. A reunion of the former British Strong Style members would add competition to the RAW tag team division, but a Bate vs. Dunne feud is possible.

Pete Dunne loses big rematch on WWE RAW

A recent WWE RAW saw Penta win his second match for the company. He defeated Pete Dunne in just over 10 minutes.

This was the second-ever Dunne vs. Penta match as they first locked up in 2017. The RevPro event on February 24, 2017, saw Cero Miedo defeat The Bruiserweight in just under 16 minutes. The feud continued on this week's live RAW episode as Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser, and after the match, Dunne appeared to join Kaiser in double-teaming the former AEW star.

Dunne and Kaiser's attack on Penta led to speculation on Rey Fenix arriving soon, but it's believed he still has months left on his AEW deal. The Lucha Brothers actually locked up with Dunne and Sami Callihan at an FCP event in April 2017, getting the win.

