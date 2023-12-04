6 ft 3 in former Royal Rumble winner reportedly returning to WWE 'real soon' 

A new update on the potential WWE return of former Royal Rumble winner Sheamus has come to the fore.

The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing to Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) in his last hurrah on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The 6 ft 3 in superstar is said to be nursing a shoulder injury, which has put him on the shelf for the time being.

The Irishman was recently spotted alongside Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, The Undertaker, and his wife, Michelle McCool, at the NCAA's Big 12 Championship Football Game.

Amid his long absence, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recalled Ridge Holland walking out on his fellow Brawling Brutes member, Butch, during a tag team match against Pretty Deadly on the November 24 episode of SmackDown. Meltzer noted that Sheamus was "supposed to be back real soon," likely to help the former Pete Dunne.

Expand Tweet

The latter lost to Bobby Lashley on Friday Night SmackDown last week, following which he got into a two-on-one backstage altercation with Pretty Deadly.

With Butch all alone in this feud, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will book Sheamus to return as part of the compelling program.

Do you think Sheamus will return on WWE TV in time for Royal Rumble next year? Sound off in the comments section below.