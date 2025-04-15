7-time WWE Champion has been erased by the company again

WWE is witnessing its prime under the TKO Group’s umbrella and Triple H’s creative control. The company’s rating, sponsorships, merch sales, ticket collections, and social media numbers are at an all-time high. Multiple big names are actively competing under the promotion’s label. Fans often heap praise in the name of new management. However, their recent actions could stir up a conversation within the wrestling world.
In a shocking revelation, the Stamford-based promotion has once again attempted to erase seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar from the company. An eagle-eyed fan shared an interesting stat from the go-home edition of RAW, where CM Punk was named the “first” Paul Heyman guy.
However, Brock Lesnar was the first-ever "Paul Heyman guy" in WWE. Heyman has been Lesnar’s on-screen manager since his 2002 debut in a Stamford-based promotion. The Hall of Famer became Punk’s manager in 2012.
This wasn’t the first time that WWE has seemingly erased Brock Lesnar. The Stamford-based promotion recently posted a video hyping Roman Reigns’ 10th WrestleMania main event, which showcased clips of his all main-event matches.
Lesnar has been an important part of Reigns' career, and they have headlined three Manias against each other. Surprisingly, The Beast Incarnate wasn’t in the video, which caught fans’ attention.
Is Brock Lesnar coming after being mentioned on WWE SmackDown?
It has been nearly two years since Brock Lesnar was last seen in the ring. His return plans were allegedly canceled after his name was alluded to in Vince McMahon’s Janel Grant lawsuit. However, any of Lesnar’s mentions in the Stamford-based promotion thrills fans.
Something similar happened last week when Cody Rhodes name-dropped Brock Lesnar during his promo, directing shots at John Cena. The American Nightmare vowed that he would tell Cena the same thing he said to Brock and Roman, that when inside the ring, he does not flinch but instead fights.
His mention on SmackDown raised questions amongst fans as to whether it was a hint regarding the Beast Incarnate’s potential return. According to Fightful, despite being mentioned on SmackDown, there is no conversation about Lesnar’s return.
It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar returns to the Stamford-based promotion for one last run or if his SummerSlam 2023 bout against Rhodes becomes his final dance in the ring.