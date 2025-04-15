7-time WWE Champion has been erased by the company again

WWE is witnessing its prime under the TKO Group’s umbrella and Triple H’s creative control. The company’s rating, sponsorships, merch sales, ticket collections, and social media numbers are at an all-time high. Multiple big names are actively competing under the promotion’s label. Fans often heap praise in the name of new management. However, their recent actions could stir up a conversation within the wrestling world.

Ad

In a shocking revelation, the Stamford-based promotion has once again attempted to erase seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar from the company. An eagle-eyed fan shared an interesting stat from the go-home edition of RAW, where CM Punk was named the “first” Paul Heyman guy.

However, Brock Lesnar was the first-ever "Paul Heyman guy" in WWE. Heyman has been Lesnar’s on-screen manager since his 2002 debut in a Stamford-based promotion. The Hall of Famer became Punk’s manager in 2012.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This wasn’t the first time that WWE has seemingly erased Brock Lesnar. The Stamford-based promotion recently posted a video hyping Roman Reigns’ 10th WrestleMania main event, which showcased clips of his all main-event matches.

Lesnar has been an important part of Reigns' career, and they have headlined three Manias against each other. Surprisingly, The Beast Incarnate wasn’t in the video, which caught fans’ attention.

Is Brock Lesnar coming after being mentioned on WWE SmackDown?

It has been nearly two years since Brock Lesnar was last seen in the ring. His return plans were allegedly canceled after his name was alluded to in Vince McMahon’s Janel Grant lawsuit. However, any of Lesnar’s mentions in the Stamford-based promotion thrills fans.

Ad

Something similar happened last week when Cody Rhodes name-dropped Brock Lesnar during his promo, directing shots at John Cena. The American Nightmare vowed that he would tell Cena the same thing he said to Brock and Roman, that when inside the ring, he does not flinch but instead fights.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His mention on SmackDown raised questions amongst fans as to whether it was a hint regarding the Beast Incarnate’s potential return. According to Fightful, despite being mentioned on SmackDown, there is no conversation about Lesnar’s return.

It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar returns to the Stamford-based promotion for one last run or if his SummerSlam 2023 bout against Rhodes becomes his final dance in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More