Disappointing WWE update on Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Brock Lesnar has cemented his legacy as one of the most dominant pro wrestlers of all time. He hasn’t been seen on WWE television in nearly two years. SummerSlam 2023 was the last time fans saw him compete inside the squared circle, and he lost to Cody Rhodes.

To this day, many in the WWE Universe want to see the former world champion back in action. The latest episode of SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes mention Lesnar in a rare moment. While firing shots at his WrestleMania 41 opponent John Cena, The American Nightmare name-dropped The Beast Incarnate and Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes said he was going to tell Cena the same thing he told Brock Lesnar and Reigns: inside the ring, he doesn't flinch but fights. Lesnar being mentioned on live television has led fans to speculate about his potential WWE return before WrestleMania 41.

According to Fightful, despite being mentioned on the blue brand, there have been no conversations or considerations of bringing Lesnar back.

Former WWE manager feels that Brock Lesnar may not have a reason to return

On a recent edition of his Story Time podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell talked about Brock Lesnar’s potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. Lesnar's future with the company seemingly depends on whether the legal team will clear him to make a comeback.

The 75-year-old speculated that The Beast Incarnate had no reason to return if he was being paid sitting at home.

“I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway," Mantell said.

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see if Lesnar returns to the pro wrestling juggernaut anytime soon.

