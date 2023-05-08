Absent star likely to return on WWE RAW to set up a massive match for Night of Champions - Report

WWE will kickstart a new season on Monday Night RAW with the roster changes set to kick in after the Draft. It is likely that Becky Lynch could also make her return to TV programming on the red brand.

The Man has been missing from action since she was attacked by Trish Stratus a few weeks back. The duo competed in the WWE Women's Tag Team title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but the Hall of Famer attacked Lynch after the bout. Trish also revealed that she was behind the attack on Lita earlier in the night.

Amid her absence, Becky Lynch was chosen by RAW during the recently concluded Draft. According to Reddit User u/kermit125, who has a fairly reliable track record, The Man is likely to return to her hunting ground on this week's episode of the red brand. It was also noted that Becky's return could lead to a match between her and Trish Stratus at Night of Champions.

Vince Russo questioned Becky Lynch's absence from WWE programming

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE programming for nearly a month now after suffering a brutal betrayal at the hands of her former ally Trish Stratus.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned the star's prolonged time on the sidelines. Russo believes that the attack from Stratus wasn't brutal enough to keep Lynch out of action for so long:

"So Becky's not been on this show for two straight weeks now. Bro, did you see anything that Trish did to Becky that would have kept her off the show? If she wasn't gonna be on the show for the next two weeks, shouldn't she have gotten some really big heat? Shouldn't she have done something devastating to Becky? Then the interviewer is asking the talent why isn't Becky here. What kind of a question is that you're asking Trish Stratus?" said Vince Russo.

Trish Stratus has been carrying the feud in The Man's absence and has taken multiple shots at the latter over the last few weeks. The potential one-on-one match between the two will be the Hall of Famer's first singles bout in over three years. Her last one-on-one match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

