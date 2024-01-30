Absent WWE Superstar reportedly backstage at The Royal Rumble

Several WWE Superstars made their much-anticipated returns during the Royal Rumble premium live event. A female Superstar was also rumored to be making her return during the 30-woman Rumble. Despite not showing up on TV, the former champion was reportedly present at the show.

Alexa Bliss' previous WWE television appearance was during her match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. The former Women's Champion lost the fight after she was distracted by Uncle Howdy. Following the match, Bliss took a break from wrestling due to her pregnancy.

On November 27, 2023, Bliss gave birth to a baby girl. The Goddess and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, named their daughter Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, Alexa Bliss was present backstage during the Royal Rumble. She also shared an image of her daughter Hendrix with Nia Jax backstage at the premium live event:

"Alexa Bliss was backstage visiting at the Royal Rumble over the weekend," reported PWInsider.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss opens up about the importance of time away from wrestling

Professional wrestling takes a huge toll on a wrestler's body and mind. Time away from the squared circle is essential for a performer's physical and mental health. It can be great for any talent in the long run.

During her interview with The Messanger, Alexa Bliss talked about the benefits of time away from wrestling. The 32-year-old revealed that the break from the business allows performers to evolve their character, which is the key to longevity in the world of professional wrestling:

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

It will be interesting to see when Alexa Bliss decides to step back inside the squared circle. She would love to replicate the success Becky Lynch got after becoming a mother.

What do you think would be the perfect feud for Alexa Bliss upon her WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

