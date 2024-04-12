AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley and other top WWE stars reportedly set to clash in major stipulation match on SmackDown 

Tonight is the first SmackDown after a very successful WrestleMania, and it looks like WWE is not slowing down.

The show will emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit crowd is in for a treat as several former WWE World Champions will compete for a shot, presumably, at the brand-new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Per WrestleVotes on X, two triple-threat matches will take place tonight, with the winners going on to face each other next week. The one who prevails in that bout will be declared the new number-one contender. The two contests are Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley.

WWE hit the reset button on the grand stage last weekend, with two new World Champions. On RAW this past Monday night, Jey Uso earned a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The bout has not been made official for Backlash: France just yet, but it is safe to assume that France is the destination WWE is heading to for Mr. Main Event vs. The Judgment Day star.

Cody Rhodes hinted at what is next for the WWE star after WrestleMania XL

During the post-WrestleMania The Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes was asked about his next challenger. The live crowd in attendance let him know that they wanted to see a clash between The American Nightmare and Randy Orton. However, the sports entertainment giant might want to save a match of this magnitude for a later date.

As for "who's next," Rhodes did not name-drop anybody, but at the same time, informed fans that one of the upcoming weekly shows will give a clear idea of where the creative is going to take things:

"I think, not to just kick the can down the road, but I think tonight's Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will probably inform our audience where we might be heading in the future."

It is hard to imagine The American Nightmare's fresh title reign ending by the end of this month, especially after the time invested in the chase. However, it has happened before.

Out of the superstars gunning for the World Title, based on the report, who do you think should be the one to face Cody Rhodes next? Let us know using the discuss button.

