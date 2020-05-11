Alberto Del Rio reportedly released from jail, more details revealed on the serious charges

Alberto Del Rio.

As we had reported earlier, Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, was arrested on charges of sexual assault. The story was first broken by News4SanAntonio and more details have now been revealed on the charges and the seriousness of the alleged crime.

Del Rio has been charged with sexual assault which is a second-degree felony. He was arrested on May 9th and the bond was set at $50,000. As per the records, Del Rio posted the bond and was released from jail on Sunday at around 3:30 am.

Dave Meltzer also confirmed the report about Del Rio being released from jail on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Alberto Del Rio allegedly assaulted his girlfriend

The affidavit filed for Del Rio revealed the graphic nature of the incident. The victim was Del Rio's girlfriend and the former WWE Superstar accused her of being unfaithful. The woman denied that she was cheating on him and that angered Del Rio, who struck her twice upstairs. He then took her downstairs and slapped her eight times.

We can't reveal all the details of the accusations as some of it is just too disturbing and graphic. The documents state that Del Rio forced the victim to dress up and dance for him. When she refused and began to cry, Del Rio threatened her that he would take her son and 'drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere.'

The victim provided photographs of her injuries to the police and the detectives who investigated the case stated that Del Rio also punched her in the back. The injuries suffered by the victim were quite visible.

Del Rio also placed his hand around the victim's throat after which she claimed to have no little to no memory of what happened next.

The former WWE Champion assaulted her on multiple occasions and the most recent incident was said to have taken place on May 3rd.

Del Rio is now out of custody, but the sexual assault case could spell the end of the 42-year-old's career.