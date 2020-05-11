Alberto Del Rio reportedly arrested for assault; he threatened to drop a woman's son in the middle of the road

PC: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

As reported by News4SanAntonio, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, has been arrested by the police on charges of sexual assault.

The victim reportedly approached the police on May 4th and told them that Del Rio assaulted her in a fit of rage at 10:00 PM on May 3rd. The woman suffered multiple injuries on her body as a result of the assault.

She told the authorities that Del Rio slapped her across the face and he slapped her again after she questioned him about his actions. The victim went on to reveal more disturbing details about the entire ordeal.

Alberto Del Rio charged with assault

Del Rio forced her to wear a dress and told her to dance for him after walking downstairs. She refused and began to cry, after which Del Rio told her to stop sobbing. He then reportedly threatened to drop off her son somewhere in the middle of the road. It was also revealed in the arrest affidavit that Del Rio allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and the injuries were photographed.

As we had reported a few months ago, Del Rio had claimed that he was in talks with WWE regarding a mid-2020 return. His claims were squashed to be untrue and even if they were legitimate, his latest run-in with the law and the serious nature of the charges leveled against him would put an end to it all.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story.

Disclaimer: The original article has been changed since it was first published.