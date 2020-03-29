WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon has no interest in signing former Royal Rumble winner

Vince McMahon doesn't want to work with this former WWE world champion.

He's regarded as someone Vince McMahon "really wouldn’t do business with".

Vince McMahon

Alberto Del Rio recently said that he was in talks for a return to WWE later this year. Del Rio made his claim while speaking to Mexican outlet Nos Cayó La Noche. Here's what the former WWE Champion had to say:

We have been in communication. We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there. H/T Wrestling News Co

According to Dave Meltzer, on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is no truth to Del Rio's claim. Meltzer said that those he spoke to in WWE said there is "no truth at all" to the comments made by Del Rio. Meltzer added that the people he spoke to had said that Del Rio was in the same category as CM Punk - people Vince McMahon doesn't want to work with.

Meltzer added that he could see Vince McMahon bringing CM Punk back, even if it was only to keep him out of signing for AEW, although no such thought would be given in regard to Del Rio.

The report on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter backs up an earlier report by Fightful Select which also refuted Alberto Del Rio's claims. You can check out more on that report HERE.

Alberto Del Rio is a 4-time world champion in WWE although his last run in the company was pretty much a disaster due to how he was booked. Although he started off strong, pinning John Cena clean to win the US Championship, it was all downhill from there. Could he return to WWE for another run? It looks quite unlikely at this moment.