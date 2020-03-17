WWE Rumors - Backstage reaction to Alberto Del Rio revealing that he is returning

The former WWE Champion says he will be back in mid-2020.

Here's what the people backstage had to say about the reported return.

Alberto Del Rio and Paige.

Alberto Del Rio is in the news again as he has claimed that he is in talks about returning to the company after a 4-year absence. As surprising as it may sound, Del Rio is serious about his claims and he expects to be back in the WWE in mid-2020.

During an appearance on Nos Cayó La Noche, the former WWE Champion said that he is in communication with the company before revealing another big development in his relationship with the WWE officials.

Fightful Select put out a backstage update regarding Del Rio's comments. Fightful reached out to its sources in the company who all said there is no truth in Del Rio's statements.

Another source reiterated a statement given to Fightful last year that the WWE wouldn't do anything to make Paige feel uncomfortable. The report states that even if Paige doesn't do anything in WWE, she would still be more valuable to the company than anything Del Rio has to offer.

The former Divas Champion was in a relationship with Del Rio for a year between 2016 and 2017. There is no update whether they are still on talking terms but WWE doesn't want to risk making Paige feel uneasy by having Del Rio around.

The Hispanic Superstar has made it a habit of making outrageous claims in the past and he has also spoken about a return to WWE a few times before.

The 42-year-old Superstar enjoyed two stints with the WWE between 2008-2014 and 2015-2016. Del Rio has continued to wrestle since leaving WWE while also returning to MMA. He recently fought and lost to Tito Ortiz for Combate Americas and he has now set his mind on returning to the squared circle.

The 4-time WWE Champion was the top Hispanic Superstar during his heyday, however, he was also a controversial figure behind the scenes. When you also consider his highly-publicized relationship with Paige, he may not return to the WWE anytime soon.