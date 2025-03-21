Alexa Bliss return update ahead of WWE Smackdown - Reports

Alexa Bliss is quietly settling in since her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2025. She is yet to be featured in a prominent storyline, but some reports state that it will happen sooner rather than later.

WWE is currently in the middle of its Europe Tour, and Bliss has seemingly not joined her colleagues on the trip, although there were rumors of her being sighted in Italy recently. Hence, she is not expected to be on SmackDown tonight, which takes place in Bologna, Italy.

Per Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is said to be fine and there were no injuries or issues between her and WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41. The company is probably just waiting for The Wyatt Sicks to resurface. Another report revealed all parties would be featured in a "major angle" at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas next month.

Since her return at the Royal Rumble 2025, the former WWE Women's Champion competed in the Elimination Chamber contest. In the bout, she eliminated Roxanne Perez before Liv Morgan eliminated her. Interestingly, her segments on the blue brand have subtly featured The Wyatt Sicks.

Will WWE bring The Wyatt Sicks to SmackDown without Alexa Bliss?

Karrion Kross and his team humbled The Wyatt Sicks late last year, and they disappeared from television altogether. Bo Dallas seemingly got injured afterward.

Per Fightful Select, Dallas is cleared to compete. There have also been discussions to bring the group back on TV but there seems to be no hurry as it needs to be at the right time.

While WrestleMania seems like the perfect stage for something massive, at the time of this writing, there have been no hints of whom the group - or Alexa Bliss, for that matter - would go after.

Their debut on RAW in June 2024 was a major hit. However, whether they sustained the energy throughout the rest of the year is debatable. Perhaps Bliss' involvement could revitalize The Wyatt Sicks.

