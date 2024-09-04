Another huge WWE release signaling "end of an era"; everyone shocked after 23-year veteran name suddenly let go from backstage - Reports

A top name has been released from WWE after 23 years with the company. The backstage name has been integral to the WWE product for a long time now.

Jacob Robinson is now leaving the company. He has been the lead production designer for the company for a long time and has been attached to WWE for the past 23 years. Robinson has been crucial to how things have been done for production for a very long time, with everyone extremely familiar with him.

According to a report by PWInsider, Jacob Robinson is either finishing up with the company this week or has already done so at Bash in Berlin.

The report went on to reveal the reaction backstage at the news of his release and his leaving the company. It stated that the departure has left a "lot of people shocked," given the enormous role he had backstage for so long. He was known as a "Kevin Dunn guy," and since Dunn left the company some time ago, this may be Robinson following in his footsteps.

The report also stated that Robinson's role in determining the look and feel of the company was crucial and was the reason that the shows look like they do. The report further stated that his departure was described as "very much the end of an era" for the company.

The release comes after Michele Carlucci was released recently, and Odyssey Jones was also let go.

