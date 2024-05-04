Another WWE star released hours before SmackDown - Reports

WWE continued making budget cuts this afternoon. It was reported that ten wrestlers were let go earlier today, and word now is that another star has been released after almost one decade with the company.

Boa signed with WWE in September 2016 after working China's first-ever WWE tryout in Shanghai earlier that year. Originally signed as Big Boa, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt joined the company with seven other Chinese Superstars from the tryout, including the recently released Xia Li. These stars were the first Chinese talents signed to a WWE developmental deal after Bin Wang that same year.

Boa made his NXT TV debut during the 2019 Breakout Tournament but was defeated by eventual winner Jordan Myles in the first round. The six-foot-four grappler has had several hiatuses during his seven years and eight months with the company, and now PWInsider reports that he has been released from his WWE contract.

The release of the former Tian Sha member was handed down this afternoon, around the same time as Drew Gulak and nine others. It seems that WWE higher-ups Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal had no plans for the stars.

Boa's last match on record came on December 16, 2023, at the non-televised NXT live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He and Dante Chen were defeated by Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne that night.

WWE releases respected veteran, among others, as per reports

World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly released another group of wrestlers to close out a busy week for the company. It was revealed this afternoon, just hours before the Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown, that the company parted ways with 10 wrestlers, in addition to Boa.

Drew Gulak was the biggest surprise as he'd been with the company since 2017 and was used for special projects due to his experience. Gulak's release comes after his recent situation with Ronda Rousey, which was reportedly investigated by the company.

Valentina Feroz was another notable name cut today. She was once a regular on NXT TV but had been out of the ring since December. Several wrestlers cut today had never wrestled a match for the company. This list includes Darrell Mason, Keyshawn Leflore, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, and Vlad Pavlenko. Next Gen's Emma Diaz wrestled just three times, while Trey Bearhill (fka Triller Bucktrot) wrestled around seventeen matches, and Kiyah Saint (fka Harleigh White) wrestled just over a dozen times.

Today's reported departures come on the heels of WWE releasing Jinder Mahal, Cameron Grimes, Veer, Sanga, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, and Von Wagner.

Sportskeeda would like to wish all the stars immense success in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback