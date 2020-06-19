Asuka, New Day and many other WWE Superstars reportedly want to work in NXT

More than seven names have been revealed when it comes to Superstars who would like to work in NXT.

Some of the Superstars mentioned have recently appeared in NXT.

Triple H and Asuka.

NXT has been the most consistent brand in the WWE for a long time now, and that has been the case even before the Wednesday Night Wars officially kicked off. The Black and Gold brand has been at the top of its game under the tutelage of Triple H, and it's not surprising to note that many Superstars from RAW and SmackDown are eager to work in NXT.

The topic was discussed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast by Tom Colohue and host Korey Gunz. Tom Colohue was the first to report in October 2019 that the WWE had prepared a shortlist of Superstars who could end up working in NXT.

We've seen many Superstars make special appearances in NXT ever since the report came out, with Kevin Owens being a prominent example. KO made a one-off appearance at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November last year.

Tom noted that there are many Superstars from the main roster who would love to mix it up with talents in NXT.

Which WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown could we see in NXT?

Asuka and Cesaro were mentioned in the shortlist in December, and the two Superstars are reportedly still open to going to NXT.

Naomi is another Superstar who openly revealed that she pushed for a move to NXT. Tom added that Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and even 8-time Tag Team Champions The New Day had expressed their desire to be a part of NXT.

Flair, Banks and Bayley have most recently been used on NXT programming, and we could see many more talents from RAW and SmackDown possibly be allowed to appear on the Black and Gold brand.

Tom revealed:

There are actually a lot of names who are interested in doing that. I had reported that there was a shortlist of WWE Stars who wanted to work in NXT. And then shortly afterwards, Kevin Owens appeared at Takeover, and suddenly that's when my report started getting picked up other sites. So people seemed to think I was saying after the fact, 'Ohh, Kevin Owens is staying in NXT', when in reality, before the fact, I had said that WWE stars would be appearing in NXT. That was a wonderful one where people were saying, 'oh you're just guessing', when in reality, Kevin Owens had confirmed my report from months before.

Since then, I've learnt a lot more names. Asuka being one of them. Cesaro. Naomi has confirmed that she tried to go back to NXT. Members of the New Day have mentioned that they would love to work in NXT. Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, and, Sasha Banks and Bayley - who I had mentioned a couple of months ago I believe, as people who really wanted to spend more time in NXT and that is why the tag team championships of the women have been set up as they are. So it could be anyone of those.

NXT is the place to be as it offers Superstars many fresh storylines and matchups that have not been explored yet on WWE TV. While the Superstars may not make full-time moves to NXT, the current climate in the company gives them the chance to appear on multiple brands if permitted by the management.

Who would you like to see in NXT? Let us know your picks in the comments section.