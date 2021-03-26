Backstage concern over Edge looking old on WWE TV, update on WrestleMania 37 changes - Reports 

WrestleMania 37 is just over two weeks away, and several changes have been made to the top storylines for the PPV over the past few weeks.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed many new updates regarding WWE's WrestleMania 37 plans in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon called for a few late changes to be made to the WrestleMania 37 card, and the Universal Championship match was affected the most.

Meltzer noted that numerous suggestions were made backstage by many people, and most of the ideas were said to be bad. WWE officials eventually decided to add Daniel Bryan to the Universal title match, and the plan was fully agreed upon behind the scenes. Daniel Bryan will likely be added to the match on the next episode of SmackDown.

The impact of Daniel Bryan's addition to the WrestleMania 37 match

Daniel Bryan's inclusion into the equation has affected the heel and babyface dynamics of the Universal title program. The belief is that Daniel Bryan will be the babyface during the angle.

Meltzer also wrote that there was a lot of conjecture that Roman Reigns would get cheered over Edge in the storyline. There was also speculation of Edge possibly turning heel, but that was not the real reason why WWE changed the title match.

There was also some backstage concern over Edge's age, as the Rated-R Superstar has been perceived by some to have looked older with each passing week on WWE TV. While the number was not the issue, the 47-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has looked a little worn out, raising questions backstage. However, it was added that the WrestleMania changes all stemmed from Vince McMahon's desire to have a big shakeup.

"One person close to the situation said that the age issue, not as much the number as the look of age ("he was looking older each week") with Edge, was a concerning point. But really, it was said it was just McMahon wanting to shake up the plans."

Advertisement

The ongoing storyline for the Universal Championship is strangely similar to Daniel Bryan's legendary 2014 run towards capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30.

Daniel Bryan doesn't have the same momentum that he had in 2014, but the former WWE Champion is not expected to be booed. The jury is still out on how Roman Reigns will be received as there is no way to determine how the fans will react to the Tribal Chief. WrestleMania 37 will be the first show to have a relatively large audience, and people are unsure how a live crowd will greet the reigning champion.

Meltzer stated that Edge expects to be booed following his heelish interference at the recently concluded Fastlane PPV.

The triple threat match for the Universal Championship is currently scheduled to be the main event on WrestleMania's second night on Sunday, April 11th.