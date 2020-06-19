Backstage details on how Brock Lesnar's return will impact Paul Heyman's position in WWE

Paul Heyman has been removed as the Executive Director of RAW

Interesting details about Brock Lesnar's impact on Paul Heyman's WWE future

Brock Lesnar

With Paul Heyman's removal as the head of RAW creative, there has been a lot of speculation in regards to what the future might hold for Brock Lesnar's manager.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON, Paul Heyman is still under talent contract with the company. So there is a high chance that Heyman would merely go back to his schedule prior to being appointed as the RAW Executive Director.

The Observer sheds some light on what Heyman's role was like earlier and how Brock Lesnar's return will make things clear:

As far as the future of Heyman within the company, he is still under a talent contract. Before being promoted to head Raw, he was at every Raw show producing certain talent and pitching Vince McMahon on the key storylines involving pushing of certain characters, most notably Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. Exactly how that fits in with the future won’t be known until Lesnar returns.

The report further goes on to reveal that Brock Lesnar always has a great deal of control over whatever he does, and he has heavily relied on Paul Heyman for business as well as storylines in WWE.

But Lesnar, in the end, will always have a great amount of control of everything he does. Rousey also has a degree of power others don’t because of who she is, but she doesn’t exert it as much and also, isn’t around and if she comes around again, it’ll probably just be to be part of the Los Angeles Mania show. Lesnar has always heavily relied on Heyman when it comes to both business and in-ring stories of his matches.

When will Brock Lesnar return?

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36 where he got defeated by Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. That was also the last time Paul Heyman was seen as an on-screen character.

While there is a chance that Paul Heyman may be given other Superstars to manage while Brock Lesnar is away on a sabbatical, it is still unlikely. Brock Lesnar is rumored to be returning in August this year around the time for SummerSlam. So it is also possible that WWE wit until then to have Paul Heyman resume his duties as the on-screen 'advocate' of Brock Lesnar.