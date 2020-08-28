Backstage details on Chris Jericho finally reaching an agreement with WWE revealed

Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic Superstars of this generation. Not only is he a multi-time World Champion in WWE, but also became the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Chris Jericho has been a part of AEW since its inception. The Fozzy vocalist is credited as being a key player in the success of AEW by bringing the promotion credibility. Chris Jericho might have jumped ship and joined AEW but there is no way WWE can undermine his contributions to their product as well. In fact, it was Jericho who came up with the brilliant concept of Money in the Bank.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho and WWE have finally reached a deal for their trademark agreements. Here are the details:

WWE and Chris Jericho have reached a trademark agreement. WWE agreed to give Jericho the rights to use the name in exchange for Jericho giving WWE the rights to own the intellectual property of anything created by either of them (perhaps a key being Money in the Bank since it was Jericho’s idea) while he was with the company. Jericho wouldn’t be able to use the term Y2J or any of the trademarks of his other characters in WWE. He could have used Jericho anyway based on prior usage but this is WWE acknowledging it.

It is interesting to note that Jericho had to undergo a legal procedure to retain his name which he has been using since his time in ECW and WCW - before joining WWE.

Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Jericho is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy in AEW and will be facing Mr. Freshly Squeezed in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Both men hold one victory over each other so it'll be interesting to see who wins the decider.