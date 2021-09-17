Backstage details on Edge's future in WWE after what happened on SmackDown - Reports

Edge was beaten by Seth Rollins on SmackDown last week. After facing the brunt of the Stomp by Rollins, he had to be stretchered out of the building. It was a storyline injury meant to keep Edge out of action for months.

The Rated-R Superstar has featured prominently on SmackDown since winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, despite becoming an important member of the blue brand, he is still a part-time superstar.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE Champion will be away for a few months.

"Edge went out on a stretcher and was taken away in an ambulance. This will explain Edge not being around for a few months. Since Edge only works part-time it is easy to do injury angles to explain his being gone but there’s also a limit on how many you can do before it feels like you’ve seen it before," stated Meltzer.

His feud with Seth Rollins was one of the hottest angles in WWE, and both men now hold one victory over each other.

What could be next for Edge?

With WrestleMania 37 and SummerSlam now over, the WWE Hall of Famer will likely return to action around Royal Rumble or WrestleMania next year.

While there are a lot of programs Edge could be a part of when he returns, there is a high chance he will have a rubber match against Rollins at one of the big pay-per-views in 2022.

Edge fought Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year. He came up short in his bid to win the Universal Championship on that occasion, and the WWE Hall of Famer once again failed to win the title at Money in the Bank when he faced Reigns in a one-on-one match.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR This pic is from SummerSlam 98. My ppv debut but also my @TheGarden debut. It’s hallowed halls will always be special to me. Tomorrow on #SmackDown marks the 4th different decade I’ve performed there. I’ve changed. But the mission stays the same: tear down the f$&@in house. This pic is from SummerSlam 98. My ppv debut but also my @TheGarden debut. It’s hallowed halls will always be special to me. Tomorrow on #SmackDown marks the 4th different decade I’ve performed there. I’ve changed. But the mission stays the same: tear down the f$&@in house. https://t.co/oqGSKvHFES

