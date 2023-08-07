Backstage details about former WWE champion's role at SummerSlam; he has been missing for a year - Reports

There were a lot of rumors leading into WWE SummerSlam about a former champion's return to the company and taking up a role. The star has been out with an injury for a long time. Now, there's another report about Robert Roode's lack of a role at SummerSlam.

Roode was out with an injury for a long time, and last appeared in June 2022. It was then reported that he was having surgery, and he has since had a second surgery as well, which could keep him out of action for a long time.

The star, who many fans have expressed should retire, was supposed to be present at SummerSlam this week. There was a report that he was going to be taking up a role as a backstage producer for RAW.

When talking about whether he appeared at WWE SummerSlam in that capacity at all, Fightful Select reported that he was not listed internally as part of the show as a producer. It appears that fans will have to wait to see if the former United States Champion will make a return backstage as a producer.

If he does, it's also interesting what that would say about his in-ring WWE career.

We at Sportskeeda wish Robert Roode well in his recovery from injury.

