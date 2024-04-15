Backstage details on scrapped WrestleMania 40 segment featuring Trish Stratus - Reports

New details have emerged regarding a WrestleMania 40 segment which was reportedly set to feature Trish Stratus.

WrestleMania 40 took place from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and proved to be a historic weekend for the WWE. The show took place across two nights and featured some of the biggest matches in the show's history. The most highly anticipated matches were the main events of both Night One and Night Two.

The main event of Night One saw Cody Rhodes team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. And on Night Two, Cody did the impossible, dethroning Roman Reigns. The match featured guest appearances from John Cena and The Undertaker. Despite the already stacked card, it now looks like WWE had another segment planned.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Trish Stratus and Lita were set to be part of a WrestleMania segment but it didn't end up happening. There were no clear details regarding what the segment was or who else was supposed to be a part of it.

Expand Tweet

Trish Stratus sent a message to Bayley after her win at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley went one-on-one with her former stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. After a gruelling match, The Role Model was able to walk away with the win.

Following the match, Stratus took to social media to congratulate Bayley and IYO SKY on an incredible match.

"What a night!! What a weekend!! It was wild to see Lincoln Financial Field absolutely lose their mind at the end of the show. Even wilder to think that was a typical Monday night back in my day! Awesome stuff! Highlight of the night was being there for @itsmebayley’s moment. No one deserves that spot, that crowd adulation, that moment more. And, what a match! Bayley and @iyo_sky absolutely crushed it. Congrats to both ladies!" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus will ever make another return to the ring in the future.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want Trish Stratus to return to the ring again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion