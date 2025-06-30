Backstage details on Trish Stratus' potential next WWE appearance - Reports

Trish Stratus hasn't been seen on WWE TV since March. New details have now come to light regarding her next potential appearance.

WWE Evolution is right around the corner. The second edition of the all-women's premium live event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13. Nikki Bella also made a return a few weeks ago and was attacked by Liv Morgan, which indicated that the two women would compete at the show.

However, Liv suffered a legitimate shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane on the June 16, 2025, episode of RAW and is out indefinitely. This has left Nikki's creative direction up in the air. Reports now indicate that another WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, could be involved in the show.

According to reports from Fightful Select, WWE sources have said that they've expressed interest in Stratus appearing and competing at Evolution. They also stated that there are potential creative options that could take place next week if she ends up doing it, but nothing is set in stone as of now.

Trish Stratus recently named her favorite match of all time

During her legendary Hall of Fame career, Trish Stratus has competed in several matches against various opponents. She has been involved in many storylines and still continues to make appearances on WWE TV. However, she has a clear favorite match.

During a recent interview with Chris Sumlin on Hot 97.5, the WWE Hall of Famer named her match against Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 as one of her favorites.

"But since then, I had a chance to go back and dabble a little bit. I had a little certain Steel Cage Match with Becky Lynch," she added. [From 01:23 to 01:56]

It will be interesting to see who Stratus will face at WWE Evolution if she ends up making her return.

