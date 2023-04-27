Backstage details about WWE Superstar who has suddenly appeared on AEW with no warning - Reports

Wrestling fans were caught by surprise today when a star apparently still signed to WWE appeared on AEW Dynamite. Further reports about Roderick Strong's last few months in the Stamford-based company have emerged.

During AEW Dynamite tonight, Adam Cole was itching to get his hands on Chris Jericho and called out the star. The Ocho refused to confront him alone but sent four members of the Jericho Appreciation Society to beat down Cole.

While Orange Cassidy and Bandido came out to help, they were still outnumbered. It was then that Cole was saved by a former faction member, Roderick Strong.

Fans were convinced he was still signed to WWE, so the moment was shocking enough.

Now, Fightful Select has reported on the backstage situation with Roderick Strong in the company over the last few years.

The report stated that the company had been silent about Strong's status for a long time. There was apparently talk about him spending the rest of the time on his contract to coach other stars, although he might not have been pitched that idea.

He re-signed with the company in 2021 when there were big plans for him to be the center of several storylines. However, when Triple H fell out of creative power in NXT, those plans were abandoned, and Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir, Strong's real-life wife, were released from the company.

His request for release was rejected in 2022. 2K was also told to exclude him from the most recent game. Moreover, WWE stars backstage had no idea of his status in the company.

It seems clear now that although his contract might be expected to run into the next year, he has either been released or the contract has expired.

What do you think Roderick Strong will do in AEW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes