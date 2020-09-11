Backstage fear about the Sasha Banks-Bayley split reportedly revealed 

Bayley finally turned on Sasha Banks on last week's episode of SmackDown, and the segment even managed to garner the best numbers across all TV shows in months.

The feud between the two real-life best friends has finally taken centre stage, but why did it take so long? If you may remember, WWE has been teasing a Bayley-Sasha Banks split for a very long time.

Tom Colohue reported on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that there might have been some fear backstage that it was getting a little too late when it came to pulling the trigger for the split.

WWE just wanted to get the feud done.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks could happen at Hell in a Cell

The company also needs a big match for Hell in a Cell, and the intensity of the rivalry is tailor-made for the barbaric nature of the PPV.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have extinguished all options as a tag team, and it was finally time for a feud between the two to be the top angle on the main roster.

Tom explained the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast;

"I think there was a fear that it was just too late or it was very much becoming too late, so they just want to get it done. I am not aware that this was the original plan as it were, I don't know what the original plan was, I do know that they need a big match, particularly a women's match for Hell in a Cell. Last I heard, they wanted one big men's match and one big women's match, so this would certainly fill that spot, wouldn't it? We don't really have an intense feud on RAW in the women's division, and until this, we didn't really have one on the SmackDOwn side either. So it's good that it finally happened. Outside of that, both women have done pretty much everything they possibly could as a tag team. So it was more than time. They have been teasing this for years and constantly pulling back. I'm just glad it's finally happening."

Bayley is all set to address last week's attack on Sasha Banks on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The Legit Boss is not expected to appear as she could be sidelined due to the storyline injuries suffered as a result of the assault.