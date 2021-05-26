Backstage heat on John Cena in WWE; Details revealed - Reports

WWE Superstar John Cena has been in the news recently for his comments about Taiwan. During a recent interview to promote his upcoming movie Fast & Furious 9, he referred to Taiwan as its own country, which led to a major backlash from fans in China. The 16-time world champion then posted a video on his social media to issue an apology for the same but did not directly mention the relationship between China and Taiwan.

“Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast & Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews. I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you,” said John Cena in Mandarin. (h/t SCMP)

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

John Cena was trending on Twitter yesterday for the above incident. Now, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Cena's apology is not going over well within WWE.

"This John Cena apology is NOT going over well at WWE right now," said Andrew Zarian in his tweet.

WWE's rumored plans for the return of John Cena

John Cena is one of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE and has been the poster boy of the promotion for over a decade. However, The Leader of Cenation has turned into a part-timer in the last few years. He last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 36 in a cinematic-styled Firefly Fun House match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Recent reports have suggested that WWE is currently planning to bring Cena back for their first show back with live fans, which will be the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston, Texas. There is no confirmation yet on what exactly are the plans for John Cena if he appears on the show.