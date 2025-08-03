Backstage news on Bron Breakker's knee injury following WWE SummerSlam - reports

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came up short to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during the first match of SummerSlam Day One. It appears that The Dog of WWE has also picked up an injury during the match. Breakker was seen limping on the ramp on his way to the back after the bout. Towards the end of the show, when he came out to celebrate with Seth Rollins, Breakker had his knee heavily taped.While WWE has yet to officially make a statement about Breakker's injury, on his SummerSlam Day One post-show review, Sean Ross Sapp said that following the PLE, Breakker was okay.“So he was being helped to the back, but I was told they claimed he was okay backstage. However, listen—‘are okay’ and ‘Bron Breakker’s okay’ might mean two very different things, you know? But he did get help to the back. He was limping, but everybody I talked to backstage claimed he was okay.” [H/T: RingsideNews]Breakker and Reed will be disappointed with the recent loss, but it seems like Roman Reigns could now be looking to go after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship.Bron Breakker is now in an interesting situation on WWE RAWBron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins already have a number of enemies on RAW, but now that Rollins has opened up his issues with CM Punk again, it could lead to an interesting union between Roman Reigns and Punk.CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso could opt to work together to pick apart the heel faction, since Reigns wants revenge on both Rollins and Heyman, whilst Punk wants back his championship.It is hard to imagine the three men working cohesively, given the issues they have had over the years, but Punk knows that he can't do it alone. It is hoped that Breakker's injury isn't serious so that he is available to continue the current storyline now that Rollins has returned.