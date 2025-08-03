  • home icon
  Backstage news on Bron Breakker's knee injury following WWE SummerSlam - reports

Backstage news on Bron Breakker's knee injury following WWE SummerSlam - reports

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 03, 2025 12:22 GMT
Bron Breakker was seen limping (image via WWE)
Bron Breakker is a former Intercontinental Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came up short to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during the first match of SummerSlam Day One. It appears that The Dog of WWE has also picked up an injury during the match. Breakker was seen limping on the ramp on his way to the back after the bout. Towards the end of the show, when he came out to celebrate with Seth Rollins, Breakker had his knee heavily taped.

While WWE has yet to officially make a statement about Breakker's injury, on his SummerSlam Day One post-show review, Sean Ross Sapp said that following the PLE, Breakker was okay.

“So he was being helped to the back, but I was told they claimed he was okay backstage. However, listen—‘are okay’ and ‘Bron Breakker’s okay’ might mean two very different things, you know? But he did get help to the back. He was limping, but everybody I talked to backstage claimed he was okay.” [H/T: RingsideNews]
Breakker and Reed will be disappointed with the recent loss, but it seems like Roman Reigns could now be looking to go after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bron Breakker is now in an interesting situation on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins already have a number of enemies on RAW, but now that Rollins has opened up his issues with CM Punk again, it could lead to an interesting union between Roman Reigns and Punk.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso could opt to work together to pick apart the heel faction, since Reigns wants revenge on both Rollins and Heyman, whilst Punk wants back his championship.

It is hard to imagine the three men working cohesively, given the issues they have had over the years, but Punk knows that he can't do it alone. It is hoped that Breakker's injury isn't serious so that he is available to continue the current storyline now that Rollins has returned.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
