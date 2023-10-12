Backstage update on last-minute changes made to last night’s WWE NXT - Reports

WWE promoted last night's episode of NXT as the greatest in the show's history. However, the latest backstage update suggests that there were reportedly a lot of changes made before and during the show.

Several WWE Superstars, such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman, were advertised for the show. The Undertaker was also teased for a potential appearance, and he did come out to end the show to confront Bron Breakker.

LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Shotzi, and Solo Sikoa made surprise appearances, while Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. made their NXT debuts. It was an overall great show that drew around 920,000 viewers against a special Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Corey Brennan of BodySlam.net, the backstage atmosphere on last night's NXT show was "chaotic" and "hectic." The sequence of segments on the show reportedly got moved around often before the show.

But regardless of what transpired backstage, a source within the company told Brennan that "The Greatest NXT Show of All Time" was a success. The fans' reaction at the Performance Center and online meant that they liked what they saw on Tuesday.

WWE NXT beats AEW in ratings

Variety released the overnight ratings for Tuesday's NXT and AEW shows. The WWE-produced brand got an estimated total of 921,000 viewers, with around 396,000 in the 18-49 demographic.

On the other hand, the Tony Khan-led show that boasts the advantage on the key demographic only had 346,000 and an estimated total of 609,000 viewers. The main event of Dynamite saw former Adam Copeland, fka Edge, defeat Luchasaurus in his first match for AEW.

It should be noted that AEW Dynamite is usually scheduled every Wednesday. However, the MLB playoffs pushed the wrestling show against NXT this week.

Which had the better show last night? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE