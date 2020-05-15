Backstage news on Seth Rollins' WWE future after Becky Lynch's pregnancy 

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child and The Man announced on RAW that she would be stepping away from the WWE for an indefinite amount of time.

The due date is said to be in December and there are no updates on when Lynch will be ready to return to active in-ring competition.

Will the real-life development also affect Seth Rollins' in-ring future? There is speculation that Seth Rollins is not obligated to wrestle, however, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the report is not true.

Tom told host Korey Gunz that Seth is, in fact, under the obligation to wrestle as he has a contract with the WWE that needs to be respected. He added that the Monday Night Messiah will only take a break when his contract allows him to do so and if the WWE management is supportive of his decision.

As things stand, Rollins will reportedly choose to continue wrestling.

Tom Colohue explained the following in the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

There was some speculation and a report out saying Seth Rollins is under no obligation to wrestle. That's just not true. Seth will still be wrestling, meanwhile, Becky Lynch is obviously going to go home. Seth will take time when his contract allows it and WWE management is supportive of that. He is under the obligation to wrestle because he does have a contract that needs to be respected. I know that some people are opting out to wrestle at the moment but it's for a very different reason and Seth isn't that guy. He's going to choose to continue wrestling because he is Seth Rollins and that's what Seth Rollins does.

What's next for Seth Rollins and his character?

Seth Rollins' character arc took a maniacal turn on the most recent edition of RAW as he went on to mercilessly attack Rey Mysterio. It's interesting to note that the tag team match ended after a secret Vince McMahon rule was broken.

The Monday Night Messiah is expected to be featured prominently on RAW and we could also see his heel gimmick evolve even further in the upcoming few weeks.