Backstage update on the working relationship between WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman

Latest reports regarding the dynamics between WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman have now emerged.

Stephanie was named Co-CEO on Friday following Vince McMahon's retirement from the promotion. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman serves as the Special Counsel for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There has been much speculation about Paul Heyman's role and future in the promotion. In June 2019, WWE named him as executive director of RAW, but he was removed from the position the following year.

Wade Keller discussed the working relationship between Heyman and McMahon on a recent edition of PW Torch's Focus on WWE show. He noted that while the Special Counsel has butted heads with the Co-CEO in the past, the two now have a good working relationship.

"He [Paul Heyman] has worked with WWE and he butted heads with Stephanie McMahon. As I've talked about in recent months, it seems like to people that have seen them that Heyman and Stephanie get along. You know like, genuinely, there's a chemistry and a dynamic between them that's very positive. And that's very different than, you know, 15-20 years ago. So, Heyman is someone to watch. He's really, really smart. And he is a wrestling guy." [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

PWTorch VIP Updates @pwtorchvip VIP ALERT - Keller’s Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon retirement fallout, expectations, new power structure, key figures and dynamics behind the scenes, expected pace of change: vip.pwtorch.com/2022/07/23/vip… VIP ALERT - Keller’s Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon retirement fallout, expectations, new power structure, key figures and dynamics behind the scenes, expected pace of change: vip.pwtorch.com/2022/07/23/vip… https://t.co/mdquUfaklM

Could Stephanie McMahon & Triple H lean on Paul Heyman going forward?

According to Keller, having kids has changed Paul Heyman, and he's not the same person he was a couple of decades ago. He added that it's a positive for Heyman that he is connected to big names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Roman Reigns.

Keller also wondered if Stephanie, Triple H, and Heyman could take WWE into the next era on the wrestling side.

"Depending on how things shake out, Triple H and Stephanie may be leaning on Paul, and he could be in their inner circle. And that would be quite a powerful trio of people who could take WWE into the next era on the wrestling side, Nick on the business side, and then Stephanie, Paul and Paul... So that's something to watch."

Heyman will look to play a major role in WWE as the company ushers in a new era under the leadership of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

Would you like to see Paul Heyman in a more prominent role in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far