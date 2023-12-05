Backstage news on Randy Orton's WWE RAW appearance - Reports

There has been an update regarding Randy Orton's appearance on WWE RAW last week.

Orton made his epic return to the company at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on November 25. He showed up during the Men's WarGames match and helped Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day in the main event of the premium live event.

Orton appeared on last week's edition of RAW and was confronted by Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion attempted to convince The Legend Killer to join The Judgment Day, but Orton wasn't interested. Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match later on the show and then officially signed with SmackDown this past Friday night. In the storyline, Orton was taken out by The Bloodline last year, and he now has the opportunity to get his revenge moving forward on SmackDown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Randy Orton's appearance on WWE RAW last week was to wrap up his issues with Jey Uso. Orton and Uso were shown having a conversation backstage last Monday night, and The Viper said he no longer has issues with the 38-year-old now that he has left The Bloodline. Fightful's report noted that the promotion wanted to neatly tie up that story and provide some closure to his brief storyline with The Judgment Day that brought him back to WWE television.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton's father reacts to his son's return at WWE Survivor Series

Bob Orton Jr. recently shared his reaction to Randy Orton's surprising return at WWE Survivor Series on November 25.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bob Orton Jr. praised his son for getting in the best shape of his life for his return to the promotion. Orton had not competed in a match since the May 20, 2022, edition of SmackDown before his return at Survivor Series.

"I think he looks great. Heck, I don't know, better than ever, I would think. He's really got his mind set on doing well when he gets back there, and he looks like he is." [1:09 – 1:20]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis humorously reacted to being hit with an RKO by Randy Orton this past Friday night. It will be interesting to see how Orton's storyline plays out with The Bloodline in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

Would you be interested in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Orton? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.