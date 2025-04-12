Backstage news on what's really happening between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton - Reports

WWE Superstars are receiving mainstream attention and strong buzz going into WrestleMania 41, but none quite like Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The two reportedly have backstage heat that recently spilled out into the storylines, and now sources are providing significant updates, including a heavy allegation against Flair.

The Queen and The Center of The Universe will battle in their first-ever match during Night One of WrestleMania Vegas, with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. Flair and Stratton have been the hottest topic of discussion in the WWE Universe since last week after a tense in-ring back-and-forth on SmackDown, which saw champion and challenger both go off-script as things got heated.

Flair and Stratton have supposedly had real-life problems for several weeks now. The Wrestling Observer reported that one narrative going around was that Flair steam-rolled the current blue brand champion, making her look bad during a previous promo. Last week's in-ring promo was scripted based on the idea that Stratton would be issuing a retaliation of sorts.

Sources have reported various details on what was scripted by WWE's Creative writing team, and what wasn't. Word now is that most of Stratton's lines were in the original script, including the jab about being a failed volleyball player drinking in her father's basement at the age of 25, and the knock about never winning over the fans and never being Ric Flair. The idea was that the segment would come off as a shoot, and sources now claim that virtually the entire back-and-forth went as planned, despite reports that say both women went off-script early on.

There are several conflicting and contradicting information on this matter coming out of WWE, but the consistent story is how Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton both had heat from the company when they returned to the back, with the veteran having more heat.

One update from earlier in the week claimed Flair mocking Stratton's voice was not scripted, and word now is that Stratton's the one telling people this moment was un-scripted. There was a moment where Charlotte abruptly stopped, saying she'd give her opponent the last word, and this also was not expected.

The Blonde Bombshell's "0-3" line about Charlotte Flair's divorces saw the babyface bail like a heel, and sources close to Tiffany Stratton now say she did this because she didn't know of the reaction. A WWE source claimed that even this line was scripted, but other people in the know indicated the marriage line was not planned ahead of time. Flair's line about Ludwig Kaiser messaging her also was not planned.

WWE source comments on Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

WWE edited unplanned lines out of the released video on social media featuring Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton from last week's SmackDown. One WWE source acknowledged to The Wrestling Observer how Flair was doing the same kind of trolling that John Cena and Randy Orton have done in the past as veterans.

The source accused Charlotte Flair of damaging the rivalry with Tiffany Stratton. It was noted to The Observer how Flair was to start as some sort of babyface, but it back-fired as she leaned into the heel antics as soon as fans began booing her. The WWE source claimed Flair was rattled by the Chicago crowd, and accused her of trying to embarrass the rising champion.

"Charlotte has been trying to rattle Tiffany. Standard stuff. Cena does it. Randy does it. Young talent coming up, you put a little heat on them as a test to get them to either sink or swim. Well, Charlotte has f****d this whole program by not adjusting. [Flair] got suck. That Chicago crowd ate her up because they can see she’s doing more than business, she’s trying to embarrass Tiffany Stratton," the anonymous source said.

Tiffany Stratton has discussed the matter in the media, but anything addressed would likely be storyline as WWE would not allow her to speak on such a subject without limits. Sources with no attribution were very careful because of the nature of the controversy, according to The Observer.

