Backstage reaction to Sasha Banks' reported WWE release

Sasha Banks has reportedly been released by WWE. Although the company or The Boss herself hasn't confirmed it, some people backstage believe that the rumors are accurate.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. was the first to report that the six-time women's champion had been released, and several sources confirmed it. WrestleVotes stated that the word backstage from last week's SmackDown was that she and WWE had parted ways.

According to Fightful Select, some WWE talent were vocal backstage about believing Banks was no longer a part of the company. However, WWE hasn't informed the roster about the situation officially. Fightful noted that the stars who would be in a position to know felt she had indeed been released.

- Talent discussing Sasha Banks

- Vince McMahon

- Changed main event segment plans

- World Title

- Producers for both shows

- Dark matches

- More! TONS of backstage news from Raw & Smackdown on FightfulSelect.com

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/kerrmit125 posted on r/SquaredCircle that she was released "some weeks ago."

Sasha Banks is reportedly still listed on WWE's roster internally

The Boss is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the entire wrestling industry right now. She's a women's Grand Slam Champion and has main-evented multiple premium live events, including WrestleMania.

Neither she nor WWE has commented on the release rumors, and she's still listed on the active roster page on WWE.com. Also, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that she was still listed on WWE's roster internally as of last Friday.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Sasha's attorneys have been trying to negotiate a release for over a week now.

“I cannot confirm she’s been released, but I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done,” said Zarian.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



It’s now just a white sign… WWE have photoshopped out the Sasha Banks sign from #SmackDown last night.It’s now just a white sign… WWE have photoshopped out the Sasha Banks sign from #SmackDown last night. It’s now just a white sign… https://t.co/sgBqJdptSU

Banks was taken off TV with her partner Naomi last month after walking out of the company. They are currently under suspension, and it's left to be seen whether or not Banks will appear on WWE TV again.

