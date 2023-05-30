Backstage news on WWE's plans for Seth Rollins' first World Heavyweight title defense - Reports 

After Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship this past Saturday, reports have emerged on WWE's initial plans for him and the newly revamped title.

One major name that fans would like to see Rollins face once again is his old rival, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate picked up a victory over Cod Rhodes at Night of Champions.

Despite Lesnar's star power, Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that WWE does not have any plans for him and Seth to face off for the title currently.

"There is nothing in the cards right now for Lesnar with Seth Rollins. They could do it later, but there is nothing in the plans right now. It’s just Lesnar with Cody." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Rollins and Lesnar had a heated rivalry in 2019, with The Visionary defeating The Beast for the Universal title at both WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam.

29-year-old WWE star wants Seth Rollins' championship

As the brand new World Heavyweight Champion, the Architect now has a huge target on his back, with multiple members of the roster now hoping to take his title from him.

During Rollins' championship match against AJ Styles at Night of Champions this past Saturday, WWE released a video on their Instagram page with the seven-foot Nigerian star Omos stating that he is ready to destroy the inaugural champion.

"What do I think? I'm going to see who wins so I can destroy them." (H/T Sportskeeda)

With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns working more of a part-time schedule these days, Rollins has vowed that, unlike his former Shield teammate, he will look to be a fighting champion that the fans can be proud of.

Who will be Seth Rollins' first challenger for the World Heavyweight title? Give us your picks in the comments section below.

