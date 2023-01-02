Backstage note on the canceled WWE SmackDown segment featuring Lacey Evans

Although WWE recently ran vignettes for the inevitable return of Lacey Evans, the final episode of SmackDown for 2022 did not feature the star. Recent reports regarding a scrapped segment have now come to the fore.

SmackDown star Lacey Evans has been repackaged again, and her return date has seemingly been pushed back. A vignette aired on the December 2, 2022, edition of the blue brand showed Evans going through a rigorous training session with her fellow United States Marine Corps members.

The vignette concluded with several Marines encouraging the Sassy Southern Belle to get back on her feet after she collapsed on the floor during a training drill.

According to Fightful Select, she was initially scheduled to appear on the latest episode of SmackDown. WWE had seemingly planned to air a new vignette for Evans, but the vignette was pulled.

The reason for Evans' absence from the show is unknown, but it was most likely due to time constraints.

Friday night was noteworthy for the women's division as Charlotte Flair returned to the ring, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lacey Evans was caught on trend following her controversial take

The 32-year-old superstar was recently in hot waters after apparently sharing her thoughts on autism and ADD on social media.

According to the video, conditions such as ADD and Autism were almost nonexistent in previous decades. The rise in processed foods has also increased the prevalence of these conditions.

Evans later explained that she had seen a video about the effects of processed food on children and only shared it.

"I watched a video on the impact of processed food is having on our children, and I shared the video. yall are insane." she tweeted

You can check out her deleted tweet below:

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝  @TranquiloSZN idk if it was obvious before but lacey evans isn’t sorry at all idk if it was obvious before but lacey evans isn’t sorry at all 💀 https://t.co/tCyK4gclEM

However, fans were less than happy with the Sassy Southern Belle's take, and she later deleted the tweet and Instagram story. It remains to be seen went the SmackDown star will return to the company and how her new gimmick will shape up.

